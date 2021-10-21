China Evergrande shares set to slide 10.5% after $2.6 billion deal collapses

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai ports giant DP World said on Tuesday it expected growth in shipping freight container volumes to moderate in the next quarter after volumes handled rose 8.1% in the third quarter. Global supply chain disruptions due to pandemic-driven lockdowns and an unexpectedly rapid recovery in trade have...
LONDON (Reuters) – Asset manager BlackRock said on Tuesday it had created the largest range of climate-aligned exchange-traded equity funds (EFT) after agreeing to tighter rules to govern six existing funds with $9 billion in assets. Following consultations with BlackRock, the MSCI indexes that underpin BlackRock’s iShares ESG Enhanced UCITS...
PARIS (Reuters) – Orange, France’s biggest telecoms operator, said third-quarter core operating profit dropped by 0.7% from a year earlier, as sales from lucrative co-investment deals in its home country retreated. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell to 3.55 billion euros ($4.13 billion), in spite...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, taking a breather from a sustained rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of oil and its products. Brent crude was down 20 cents or 0.2% at $85.79 a barrel by 0143 GMT, after gaining...
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit fell 12% to 307 million euros ($357.29 million) after a change of regulations in 2020 forced it to charge lower fees in its home market. Profits from its foreign units, mainly Tallgrass Energy in the...
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s trade-reliant economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter due to the island’s COVID-19 outbreak, a Reuters poll showed, though supported by export growth and healthy global demand for semiconductors. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely expanded 4% in the July-September...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Divisions have deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed. European gas prices have hit record highs in autumn and remained...
Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China’s policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.It will step up contact tracing, such as requiring the use of its LeaveHomeSafe app in government premises to record the coming and going of visitors. It will also tighten quarantine rules to exempt only emergency workers or those in essential industries such as logistics. Currently, those exempt from quarantine include airline crew, banking and insurance executives, directors of public companies, as well as crew members...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Sumitomo Life Insurance plans to step up investment in foreign bonds without currency hedge in the six months to March as it sees limited risk of a stronger yen, a top investment planning official said on Tuesday. Japan’s fourth-largest insurer also plans to increase holdings of domestic...
(Reuters) – Devo Technology, a security analytics company, said on Tuesday it has raised $250 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion in a funding round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm TCV. Devo said it will use the capital raised to enter new markets. The Series E round,...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021 as raw material supply bottlenecks have been affecting the industry sector, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday. Export expectations fell to 13 points in October from 20.5 points a month before and the industries...
Shares of Tesla Inc. shot up to another record Monday and a market value past $1 trillion, after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced plans to order 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles, as part of its goal to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America.
(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc on Monday warned of significant charges related to the closing of its consumer banking business in South Korea, months after announcing its exit from 13 markets across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Wall Street lender’s plan is part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s turnaround...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will announce a rise in its minimum wage for those aged 23 and over to 9.50 pounds ($13.06) per hour from 8.91 pounds in the government’s budget statement on Wednesday, the BBC said. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 =...
GQEBERHA, South Africa (Reuters) – South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare is aiming to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.3 billion doses a year by February 2024, up from annual output of around 250 million doses now, the company’s CEO told Reuters. Aspen is doing the final stages of...
(Reuters) – The surge in Tesla Inc’s stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker’s largest shareholder. The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz. With Tesla’s stock...
China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy. Under the five-year pilot scheme, Xinhua added, property tax will be levied on all types of real estate, excluding some rural homes.
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Thursday, after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a plan to sell its property management arm to a smaller rival had fallen through. France's CAC 40 shed 0.4% in early trading to 6,679.78, while Germany's DAX fell 0.2% to 15,498.69. Britain's...
