CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China Evergrande shares set to slide 10.5% after $2.6 billion deal collapses

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group are set to fall 10.5% on Thursday after a deal to sell a $2.6...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
whtc.com

Ports giant DP World expects container volume growth to moderate in Q4

DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai ports giant DP World said on Tuesday it expected growth in shipping freight container volumes to moderate in the next quarter after volumes handled rose 8.1% in the third quarter. Global supply chain disruptions due to pandemic-driven lockdowns and an unexpectedly rapid recovery in trade have...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range

LONDON (Reuters) – Asset manager BlackRock said on Tuesday it had created the largest range of climate-aligned exchange-traded equity funds (EFT) after agreeing to tighter rules to govern six existing funds with $9 billion in assets. Following consultations with BlackRock, the MSCI indexes that underpin BlackRock’s iShares ESG Enhanced UCITS...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Telecoms company Orange’s Q3 core profits fall 0.7% on lower co-investment deals

PARIS (Reuters) – Orange, France’s biggest telecoms operator, said third-quarter core operating profit dropped by 0.7% from a year earlier, as sales from lucrative co-investment deals in its home country retreated. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell to 3.55 billion euros ($4.13 billion), in spite...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
whtc.com

Oil takes breather after latest charge amid tight market

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, taking a breather from a sustained rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of oil and its products. Brent crude was down 20 cents or 0.2% at $85.79 a barrel by 0143 GMT, after gaining...
TRAFFIC
whtc.com

Taiwan seen growing 4% in Q3 on pandemic hit, but exports help

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s trade-reliant economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter due to the island’s COVID-19 outbreak, a Reuters poll showed, though supported by export growth and healthy global demand for semiconductors. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely expanded 4% in the July-September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

EU countries splinter ahead of crisis talks on energy price spike

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Divisions have deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed. European gas prices have hit record highs in autumn and remained...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
The Independent

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, seeks to open to China

Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China’s policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.It will step up contact tracing, such as requiring the use of its LeaveHomeSafe app in government premises to record the coming and going of visitors. It will also tighten quarantine rules to exempt only emergency workers or those in essential industries such as logistics. Currently, those exempt from quarantine include airline crew, banking and insurance executives, directors of public companies, as well as crew members...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Raw material supply problems hurt German industrial exports – Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) – German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021 as raw material supply bottlenecks have been affecting the industry sector, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday. Export expectations fell to 13 points in October from 20.5 points a month before and the industries...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
whtc.com

Citigroup warns of hefty charges from South Korea consumer business closing

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc on Monday warned of significant charges related to the closing of its consumer banking business in South Korea, months after announcing its exit from 13 markets across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Wall Street lender’s plan is part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s turnaround...
WORLD
whtc.com

Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour, BBC says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will announce a rise in its minimum wage for those aged 23 and over to 9.50 pounds ($13.06) per hour from 8.91 pounds in the government’s budget statement on Wednesday, the BBC said. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 =...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Tesla’s $1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

(Reuters) – The surge in Tesla Inc’s stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker’s largest shareholder. The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz. With Tesla’s stock...
STOCKS
AFP

China to expand property tax trial to check speculation

China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy. Under the five-year pilot scheme, Xinhua added, property tax will be levied on all types of real estate, excluding some rural homes.
ECONOMY
WDBO

Global shares decline after Evergrande sale deal called off

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Thursday, after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a plan to sell its property management arm to a smaller rival had fallen through. France's CAC 40 shed 0.4% in early trading to 6,679.78, while Germany's DAX fell 0.2% to 15,498.69. Britain's...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy