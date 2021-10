I couldn’t wait for the show to be over before posting this, I wanted to make sure we got the word out right away; if you didn’t hear it during Minecraft Live, let me be the first to tell you that Minecraft is coming to Game Pass for PC November 2! And even better, you’ll have access together for the first time ever as the Minecraft: PC Bundle includes both the Java and Bedrock Editions!

