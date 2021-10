Universal Windows Platform (UWP) is an initiative that Microsoft announced a few years ago, allowing developers to create apps that run across a variety of Windows devices including HoloLens, Windows 10, Xbox One, and more, without requiring full code re-writes. However, as we know, the company has recently transitioned focus to a new approach where the Microsoft Store accepts any app including Win32, regardless of the packaging and technology being used. This has fueled ongoing speculation that UWP is on the way out, and today, Microsoft has officially published guidance about how to migrate away from UWP.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO