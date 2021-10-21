Lewisburg Council plans slight tax increase, first since 2017

LEWISBURG — Borough council plans to raise property taxes for the first time in five years.

Council members voted Tuesday on a preliminary tax plan for 2022 that totals 13.10 mills, a 2.8% increase over the current millage rate of 12.74. The additional 0.36 mills is equivalent to 36 cents on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. A property assessed at $100,000 would be taxed an additional $36 under the proposal.

The proposed tax levy is: General Fund, 10.275 mills; Debt Service, 0.5; Street Lighting, 0.8; Fire Protection, 1.0; Shade Tree 0.025; Regional Recreation 0.5. The tax levy and preliminary budget are planned to be approved at the Nov. 16 council meeting.

Under the proposal, the General Fund, Debt Service and Street Lighting all are increased slightly while the Regional Recreation Fund is reduced.

The preliminary budget and tax levy are to be posted at www.lewisburgborough.org. The preliminary budget was not posted as of Wednesday night.

The last tax hike was approved for the 2017 budget.

Borough Manager William Lowthert said the additional tax revenue would be dedicated to different projects planned in 2022 including the ongoing work at Hufnagle Park including flood plain restoration and a permanent restroom facility. The borough also set aside $100,000 each for a flood resilience study borough-wide as well as the potential implementation of yet-to-be-decided recommendations from a Market Street traffic study.

Don E. Bower Inc. was chosen as the general contractor for the park restroom project at a cost of $436,113, largely funded with coronavirus emergency funding provided through the Community Development Block Grant program. The Bower firm was chosen Tuesday to lead the project.