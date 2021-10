OgdeHere’s a complete roundup of Wednesday’s Week 10 high school football action from around the state. Weber finished their quest for a perfect region record with their win over the Silverwolves. The Warriors took a minute to get going, trailing 17-0 early. Cannon DeVries scored two touchdowns and Aidan Carter tossed for a pair as well. The big momentum play came late in the third quarter when Konrad Kerr returned a blocked kick for a score that gave Weber their first lead of the game.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO