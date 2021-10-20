CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

From bankruptcy to IPO in a year? It's a tune Guitar Center might play

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattress Firm, Claire's, Guitar Center - they're stores you may have seen in a strip mall, maybe with shuttered doors in the pandemic. All have survived bankruptcy, but this is their year for a dramatic reversal as these companies search for new life on the stock market, looking to go public....

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

'Sellout' explores how anti-establishment views in punk puts bands in a tough spot

For as long as there's been a mainstream culture, there have been artists pushing back against it. But if you're the kind of band that earned its cred giving the finger to corporate suits, how do you navigate shaking their hand for your shot at rock stardom? Well, that's the question at the center of the new book "Sellout" from music writer Dan Ozzi. He spoke with NPR's Andrew Limbong about a moment starting in the mid-'90s that had major labels scouring local punk scenes looking for the next Nirvana.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar Player

Meet the Beatles Guitars

As a young boy growing up in 1960s suburban New Jersey, Chip Sgro acquired his first guitar in a very 1960s way: by collecting S&H Green Stamps at the checkout counter of his local grocery store and redeeming them for his reward: a plastic, yellow-and-red nylon-string guitar that came complete with a battery-operated amplifier “the size of a Pop-Tarts box,” he says.
ROCK MUSIC
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
dexerto.com

Viral Amazon delivery van TikTok has the internet split

TikTok users have become enamored by a post showing a delivery driver and woman stepping out the back of an Amazon van, but some aren’t too sure if it’s actually real. As TikTok has evolved and more users have jumped on board, the content in posts has become incredibly varied too. Take a quick scroll through your For You Page and you’ll see completely different videos as you go on.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Guitar Riffs#Bankruptcies#Mattress Firm#Npr#Selyukh#Beatlemania#The British Invasion#The Music Trades#Guitar Center
NPR

Spanx CEO surprises employees with 2 first-class plane tickets and $10,000

Before Spanx founder Sara Blakely became the youngest self-made female billionaire, she sold fax machines door to door because she needed the money and health insurance. Now, two decades after Blakely launched the pioneering womenswear company, global investment firm Blackstone is buying a majority stake in Spanx, which is valued at an estimated $1.2 billion in the deal.
BUSINESS
NPR

With the holidays ahead, supply chain issues will get worse before they get better

Supply chain backups are snarling ports — and are only expected to get worse before they get better. To Houston now, where the supply chain bottleneck at ports in the U.S. is going to get worse before it gets better, especially with Black Friday and the holiday shopping season approaching. Now, this logistics backup is because of COVID-related factory shutdowns in Asia, coupled with lots of consumer spending here at home. NPR's John Burnett visited the Port of Houston, where cargo is stacked up everywhere.
INDUSTRY
Variety

Matt Groening on His Love of Jazz, How It Found Its Way Into ‘The Simpsons’ and Curating a New Jazz Video Playlist for Qwest TV (EXCLUSIVE)

“Can we go deep into the obscure, or do we need to stay mainstream?” When Matt Groening asks that question, the invitation is tantalizing to consider. In this case, Groening is talking about jazz, and specifically about his new partnership with Quincy Jones’ music-video hub, Qwest TV. His mission for Qwest was a curated video playlist revealing the jazz influences crucial to Groening — personally, professionally and to “The Simpsons,” most famously in sax-playing characters such as Bleeding Gums Murphy and Homer’s precocious daughter, Lisa Simpson. Jones’ streaming channel offers a wealth of rarely seen concerts, documentaries, interviews and music-related archival films....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
Variety

Elvis Costello Slates an ‘Urgent’ Rock ‘n’ Roll Album, ‘The Boy Named If,’ With New Label, Capitol

When Elvis Costello was promoting his last album, the eclectic “Hey Clockface,” in 2020, he told Variety, “The guitar songs I’ve written for are for another day,.” And now, it appears, that day is at hand. Costello is announcing a new album that promises to go more full-bore into his rock ‘n’ roll side than he has in many years. “The Boy Named If,” coming out Jan. 14, 2022, will be his first album with EMI — set to be released through Capitol Records in the U.S. — and, perhaps more importantly to fans, sounds like it’ll be the first since...
MUSIC
NPR

On 'ALPHA,' CL finishes what she started

In "My Way," off her Oct. 20 debut ALPHA, CL sings, "아직 해줄 말이 많은데 (I still have a lot to say) / But I just wanna talk in my way." The K-pop artist born Lee Chae-rin sounds determined, which is reassuring, considering the near-decade of fanfare — and years of radio silence — leading up to this moment.
MUSIC
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

RASCOE: Aww (ph). Congratulations. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: That's impressive. I don't know if I could pass it, honestly. I've seen - I feel like every time I come across one of those questions from one of those, I'm like, eh - actually tougher than people realize. RASCOE: Yes, very tough.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Variety

ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus Talks CISAC Report and the ‘Immoral’ Treatment of Songwriters by the Music Industry

In an understated, very Swedish way, ABBA co-founder and CISAC president Bjorn Ulvaeus is apoplectic. We’re talking about the soaring value of song catalogs — a boom that has seen Bob Dylan sell his catalog for nearly $400 million, and Hipgnosis Songs spending more than $2 billion on acquisitions in just over three years, with another billion-plus on tap. And yet throughout the industry, the songwriter is at the proverbial bottom of the financial totem pole. “It’s immoral!” Ulvaeus exclaims. “Songs are an asset class all of a sudden — a commodity — and the songwriter is out there on the periphery.” As...
MUSIC
Audacy

Watch our Audacy Check In with H.E.R.

The GRAMMY winner joined Audacy’s Poet for a Check In to talk about her album, tour, and more. Watch the whole talk now, and stay tuned for more Audacy Check In conversations at Audacy.com/live.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy