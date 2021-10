Amazon will push shoppers to buy Christmas gifts four weeks early and expects supply chain disruption to linger until at least spring next year, according to an internal document seen by The Independent.The retail giant’s UK arm is expected to ask customers to order as much as four weeks ahead of Christmas Eve in the face of the global supply crunch, according to company planning documents. Even Prime customers, who pay for speedier delivery, may face some delays with their orders.“There’s an effort to shift the big push of orders that comes through ahead of mid-December earlier,” a person...

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO