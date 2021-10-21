CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Southern Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
The State
 5 days ago

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings...

www.thestate.com

The State

Provident Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.7 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Riverside, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The State

First Foundation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $37.2 million. The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The State

Armstrong World Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.8 million. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The State

MarineMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $32.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.45. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The State

Asbury Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $147 million. On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $7.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.36 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by...
DULUTH, GA
MarketWatch

UPS stock rallies after profit and revenue beats, as all business segments top forecasts

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, with all business segments topping forecasts. Net income was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS came to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. domestic segment revenue grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% increase in revenue per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; international segment revenue increased 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and supply chain solution revenue rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The company raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The stock has rallied 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 26.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS

Community Policy