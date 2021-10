MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $32.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.45. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO