There has been some progress on the USD 3tn social and infrastructure spending plan within the Democratic party. The party is trying hard to convince the moderates within the party. A billionaire tax has been proposed to fund the plan which would alleviate some concerns around how the plan would be funded. Natural gas prices rose over 10% yesterday and are back above USD 6 per mmbtu. Given that Europe is the most reliant on natural gas for its energy needs, the Euro underperformed. Weaker than expected IFO business expectations data yesterday also contributed to Euro weakness. 1.1660 is acting as a strong resistance. Gold prices are above USD 1800 on low US real rates. Brent is hovering around USD 86 per barrel mark. Overall risk sentiment is positive.

GAS PRICE ・ 17 HOURS AGO