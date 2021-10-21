CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Charlie Sykes: Understand the GOP is setting itself up for restoration to power

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Republicans apparently supporting Steve Bannon, as the House readies...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Rep. Aguilar on 1/6 cmte investigation: “We’re gonna produce a report..and we’re gonna make sure that it is done right”

While the Justice Department is weighing criminal contempt charges against the ex-president’s former strategist Steve Bannon for refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee’s subpoena, panel member and Democratic congressman Pete Aguilar tells Ali Velshi “we feel the Department of Justice will follow the law...they have a duty to bring it before a grand jury.” Rep. Aguilar admits the committee’s investigation “will take into next year” and adds “we’re not going to shy away from following the facts and getting the truth”. Oct. 24, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Cori Bush: House members allegedly linked to Jan. 6 ‘need to be investigated’

House members allegedly linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection 'need to be investigated,' Rep. Cori Bush tells Joy Reid. MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance also joins The ReidOut with his expert analysis of a new Rolling Stone report alleging close contact between some GOP members of Congress and the planning that fueled Jan. 6, reporting that has not been confirmed by NBC News.Oct. 26, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Charlie Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Gop#Department Of Justice
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Beast

The Harshest Punishment Paul Gosar Could Get for Jan. 6

Paul Gosar has been basically caught red-handed. According to bombshell reporting from Hunter Walker for Rolling Stone, the far-right Arizona congressman promised Jan. 6 rioters blanket “pardons.” Not only that, but according to Walker, he was so confident about those pardons he called them a “done deal.”. Walker tells The...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy