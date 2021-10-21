CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

CDC says recent salmonella outbreak linked to onions grown in Mexico

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T60MS_0cXj4Zfz00

Onions imported from Mexico are the source of a recent salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 650 people across 37 states, health officials said Wednesday.

In a news release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fresh whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc., are the source for the salmonella outbreak.

So far, a total of 652 cases of salmonella have been diagnosed so far. That has resulted in 129 hospitalizations, but there have been no deaths, the CDC said.

The onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the CDC. ProSource said that the onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but because the onions can remain fresh up to three months in storage there is concern that they may still be in homes and businesses.

The CDC is recommending that consumers check storage areas and coolers for the onions. If you cannot tell where they came from, the CDC recommends throwing them away. The CDC also recommends that consumers wash and sanitize any surfaces that might have come in contact with the onions.

According to the CDC’s update, here are the states affected and case counts:

  • Texas: 158
  • Oklahoma: 98
  • Virginia: 59
  • Illinois: 37
  • Maryland: 48
  • Wisconsin: 25
  • Minnesota: 23
  • Missouri: 21
  • Kansas and North Carolina: 14
  • Massachusetts and Arkansas 12 each
  • 10
  • California, Kentucky and Michigan: 9
  • Nebraska, New Mexico and South Dakota: 8
  • Ohio and Pennsylvania: 7
  • Michigan: 6
  • Florida, Louisiana and New Jersey: 5 each
  • Connecticut and North Dakota: 4 each
  • Alabama, Iowa, New York, South Carolina and Utah: 3 each
  • Georgia, Mississippi and Oregon: 2 each
  • Colorado and Iowa: 1 each

According to the CDC, most people who contract salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms typically beginning between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria. Although the majority of those who become ill usually recover without treatment after four to seven days, children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and immunocompromised people may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 3,742 cases added as vaccinations double and deaths surpass 31,000

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,742 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 3,890 cases per day, down 12.4% from a week ago, and down 14% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.54 million infections statewide. Philadelphia is unique among the state’s 67 counties in being under the threshold for being classified ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Two US Companies Recall Onions Due To Possible Health Risk

Two companies have announced recalls of their onion products due to possible salmonella contamination.HelloFresh and Potandon Produce LLC both announced the recalls on Saturday, Oct. 23, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 20, that a sal…
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak#Cdcgov
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

One Person Has Died After Eating at This Chain, Experts Say

Whether you're getting a meal from your local hole-in-the-wall restaurant or venturing out to a Michelin-starred eatery, you run the risk of potentially getting food poisoning from practically any meal you consume. While taking certain preventative steps, like checking out a restaurant's ratings and health violations online, avoiding raw or undercooked eggs or meat products, and washing your hands thoroughly before you eat can all help reduce your risk of illness, sometimes, even those measures aren't enough.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
36K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy