Oilers, off to perfect start, open first trip vs. Coyotes

Undefeated in 2021-22, baby! Final Score: 5-1 Oilers. For years and years, the Arizona Coyotes were one of those teams that the Oilers just couldn’t beat no matter what was going on. Even if the Oilers had more skill in their lineup, the Coyotes still found ways to close out wins and steal our lunch money in a way that was both annoying and incredible at the same time, and no matter what the Oilers seemed to do they couldn’t get over the hump. Then, in 2017, the tides began to turn and our boys were finally able to grind out wins and earn the points from a team that they should be beating regularly anyway. At this stage of the Infinibuild, if we can’t be beating the Coyotes more often than not then we’ve got a real problem on our hands and, for me, that meant two points was the only acceptable outcome from this contest. But in the early going, it was the Coyotes that played with some bounce in their step and it gave the Oilers fits as they struggled to settle into their game. Had it not been for Koskinen’s strong play and Warren Foegele’s showstopper of a goal near the end of the period, we may have been talking about trying to come back rather than working with a lead and I’m grateful that we got out of that one.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO