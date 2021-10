Every investor has their own catalyst for engaging with the markets and starting to think about their long-term financial plans, whether it’s enrolling in their first 401(k), receiving stock options in a compensation package or just striking up a financial conversation with a knowledgeable friend. For many younger investors today, that catalyst has turned out to be app-driven investing platforms and the meme stock phenomenon. I have seen this firsthand with my own young adult children.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO