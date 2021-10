Much of the discussion around Turner Sports’ approach to the NHL has been around their studio show, and around comparisons to the success they’ve found with Inside The NBA. On Wednesday, the first night of their regular-season package (they have a doubleheader featuring Rangers-Capitals at 7:30 p.m. ET and Blackhawks-Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET), they’ll actually have a member of Inside The NBA joining them: Charles Barkley. Barkley’s long been known for his hockey fandom, which he’s talked about on both NBA and NHL broadcasts, and he played a key role in recruiting Wayne Gretzky to Turner. Here’s more on what’s ahead for him Wednesday from a Turner Sports release:

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO