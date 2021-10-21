CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Charles Ives Symposium at UMKC Opens Thursday October 21st 2021

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 6 days ago

A free three-day festival of the music and mind of American composer Charles Ives, including TWO performances of his Concord Sonata. Charles Ives published his Piano Sonata No....

kansaspublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Press

RSVP Today for “Becoming Cousteau” Thursday, October 21st at the Casino Theatre …

RSVP Today! • newportFILM will stream “Introducing, Selma Blair” Thursday, Octob…. Win a St. Barths vacation with WIMCO Villas! • Support newportFILM while giftin…. newportFILM will stream the full series of “Nuclear Family” Monday, September 27…. September 18, 2021. THANK YOU for another great Summer!!! Be sure to follow us...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
loudersound.com

How I discovered Lynyrd Skynyrd, by Al Kooper

I first came upon Lynyrd Skynyrd for the first time at a tough bar in downtown Atlanta. They were performing for a week and I was in town producing an album for somebody. Every night, we would frequent this club, as they treated us quite nicely there. The first night...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Jay Black Cause of Death Tragic: 'Jay and the Americans' Frontman Suffered From Long Illness

The frontman of the 1960s rock band Jay and The Americans, Jay Black, passed away at the age of 82. The band themselves announced the day of his passing in a statement released last Saturday, October 23. On their official Facebook account, the statement read, "Today, we mourn the passing of David Blatt a/k/a Jay Black and we acknowledge the great successes we had with him both as a partner and as a lead singer."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Ives
Person
Thoreau
WDTN

Cleveland ready for rock superstars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The biggest night in rock takes place in Cleveland this week. The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will welcome music’s legendary stars with a star-studded celebration and A-list presenters. The Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, October 30, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Here are the Inductees: […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
t2conline.com

Finding Fretless: The Story of George Harrison’s Mad Guitar

Finding Fretless (This Day In Music Publishing) tells the remarkable tale of the discovery and rich history of an invaluable late-1960’s fretless electric guitar, one fondly remembered by George Harrison as the ‘Mad’ guitar. The prototype fretless model was gifted to the Beatles legend by Hollywood session player and music...
MUSIC
rewind943.com

Daily Rewind October 21st

In 1879, Thomas Edison turned on the First Working Light Bulb in Menlo Park, New Jersey. It burned out after 40 hours. In 1918, Margaret Owen of New York City set a Typing Speed Record on a manual typewriter: 170 Words Per Minute . . . with NO errors!. 1984...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umkc#Piano Sonata#Symposium#European Classical Music#The Concord Sonatas#Alcotts
skiddle.com

Hidden Thursdays | 21st October

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30pm) Customer reviews of Hidden Thursdays | 21st October. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Lori M. Lee, "Pahua and the Soul Stealer"

On this edition of Conversations, Lori M. Lee talks with host Dan Skinner about her novel, “Pahua and the Soul Stealer,” which features an 11-year-old Hmong girl. Lee describes herself as an avid reader, artist and unicorn aficionado who loves to write about magic, manipulation and family. She also writes a series of YA novels including Gates of Thread and Stone and Shamanborn.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Westword

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Class

Colorado Music Hall of Fame, which is celebrating it tenth anniversary this year, just announced its latest induction class, dubbed The Flatirons Sessions. It includes The String Cheese Incident, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Rize and the Fox Theatre. Twist & Shout owner Paul Epstein, who co-chairs the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
montereycountyweekly.com

In his new album, Bruce Forman calls upon the spirit of a jazz guitar legend.

Divine intervention, contact with the other side, ghosts. Whatever you call it, jazz guitarist Bruce Forman will tell you he doesn’t believe in it. Well, at least he used to definitely not believe in it. He is no longer so sure after reflecting on the genesis of his latest effort, Reunion!, which celebrates late jazz guitar legend, and Forman’s friend, Barney Kessel.
ROCK MUSIC
KATC News

La. Book Festival celebrates 17 years

The 17th Annual Louisiana Book Festival will launch programs on Saturday and Sunday, October 30-31, 2021. Additional new content will be available over the following two weeks on Friday, November 5, through Sunday, November 7, and Friday, November 12, through Sunday, November 14. This free, family-friendly, annual festival celebrating readers, writers, and books is being presented virtually this year. More than 80 authors and presenters will discuss their books during more than 40 virtual programs, including 15 presentations for children, tweens, and teens. Virtual programs can be viewed on the Louisiana Book Festival YouTube channel .
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy