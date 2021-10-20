CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new rules for a tech-driven world post-pandemic

By Emile Hallez
InvestmentNews
 6 days ago

The pandemic has forced the working world to evolve technologically much faster than at any time in recent history, effectively rocketing it forward 10 years in 20 months. That is here to stay, futurist Mike Walsh said Tuesday in his presentation at the Charles Schwab Impact conference. “There is going to...

www.investmentnews.com

Related
automationworld.com

Setting the Right Strategic Priorities for a Post-Pandemic World

For some companies, COVID-19 led to a complete realignment of their strategic priorities. For others, it simply meant to carry on doing what they do already, but at a much higher speed. No matter which category your company falls into, many big transformations now take place simultaneously, all requiring immediate attention from leadership. All this taken together makes it even harder for industrial companies to define their long-term strategic priorities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
njbmagazine.com

Post-Pandemic Marketing

Accelerated by the pandemic, people are investing more of their lives online than ever before. With large companies having the resources to then dissect their customers’ data, it’s become increasingly important for small businesses to capture their audiences’ attention with more economical and creative approaches. In addition, because many businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS
marinmagazine.com

New Rules: Etiquette for Pandemic Entertaining

The pandemic has done a number on us — our mental health, our psyches, our jobs and even our manners. We spoke with etiquette expert Lisa Grotts to decipher a few clues about how to be a great host — and guest — in today’s weird, where-did-all-the-manners-go, world. Lisa Grotts,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

New Characteristics of Post-Pandemic Procurement

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic forced virtually every business function to change how it worked, step into new roles and adapt to extremely challenging market and operational conditions. For many of those functions, those changes – while significant – were short-term, and designed to help them weather the storm. But,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#New World#New Technologies#Uber Technologies Inc#Time For Us#Tesla Inc#Netflix Inc#Skype
Entrepreneur

Initial Claims Hit New Post-Pandemic Low

A new Thursday morning brings us new jobs data — specifically, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which have come down to a new post-Covid low: 290K beats the previous week’s upwardly revised 296K and analysts’ expectations for 300K new claims. It’s now the second week in a row new claims have ratcheted down to the lowest levels we’ve seen since March 2020, when pandemic conditions first took hold on the labor market.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Pandemic-Driven Changes in Pharma Here to Stay as New Clinical Trial Models Take Hold

Did your organization implement new clinical trial methods during the pandemic? 84% surveyed said yes. "At the onset of the pandemic, the industry had to quickly adapt to keep trials afloat and this forced change helped researchers understand when and how to implement these approaches to improve clinical research," said Henry McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Health Sciences. "Methods and technology that were being explored pre-pandemic have come front and center during the past 18 months. As clinical trials continue to evolve, study teams can rest assured that technology will help carry them into the future and speed new discoveries."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Post-pandemic world requires resilient, reliable supply chains: Jaishankar at CICA Ministerial 2021

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the post-pandemic world requires resilient and reliable supply chains with greater trust and transparency among countries. The remarks came while Jaishankar was addressing the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 in Kazakhastan.
WORLD
Iowa State Daily

How to travel post-pandemic

With COVID-19 restrictions and regulations easing, traveling seems more and more attractive to many Americans. After being cooped up for nearly two years, many may feel the itch to get out and explore. Traveling is undeniably different post-pandemic, and a new set of expectations, behavior and precautions are here. Pack...
TRAVEL
InvestmentNews

It’s time to rev up broker-dealer enterprise technology

More than ever, broker-dealers rely on their technology infrastructure to power the services their advisors and clients demand, as well as deliver the efficiencies the firm requires. But broker-dealer technology often seems to produce as many challenges as it does solutions. InvestmentNews Create recently discussed these challenges and the possible ways to improve B-D technology with Darren Tedesco, founder and president of Advisor360 and the former managing principal for innovation and strategy at Commonwealth Financial Partners. Below, edited highlights of the conversation.
SOFTWARE
Roll Call Online

Chopra brings Big Tech scrutiny to new consumer protection post

During his time on the Federal Trade Commission, Rohit Chopra made a point of scrutinizing the business practices of big technology companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon. Now, much to the delight of progressives in Washington, he appears to be bringing the same focus to his new job as...
WASHINGTON, DC
AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY

