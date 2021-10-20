The new rules for a tech-driven world post-pandemic

Did your organization implement new clinical trial methods during the pandemic? 84% surveyed said yes. "At the onset of the pandemic, the industry had to quickly adapt to keep trials afloat and this forced change helped researchers understand when and how to implement these approaches to improve clinical research," said Henry McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Health Sciences. "Methods and technology that were being explored pre-pandemic have come front and center during the past 18 months. As clinical trials continue to evolve, study teams can rest assured that technology will help carry them into the future and speed new discoveries."

