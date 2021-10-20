NBA News: Terry Rozier's Official Status Against The Indiana Pacers
The Charlotte Hornets will be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers in both team's season opener on Wednesday.
Terry Rozier is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
He had been downgraded by the team to questionable after shootaround.
Rozier is one of their best scoring threats, and averaged over 20 points per game last season.
The full starting lineup for the Hornets on Wednesday evening against the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
