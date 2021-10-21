CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A drawing that upset a parent led to a Black girl arrested at Hawaii school

10-Year-Old Black Girl With ADHD Arrested At School For Drawing 'Offensive' Picture; ACLU Demands Action

A 10-year-old Black girl with ADHD has been arrested at her elementary school in Hawaii after she drew an "offensive" picture of her alleged bully. Hawaii ACLU accused the Department of Education (DOE) and Honolulu Police Department (HPD) of discrimination and demanded change in their policies in the light of the incident that happened in 2020, according to a letter released Tuesday.
Removal of school cops in Virginia led to violence among students, parent says

A public school district in Virginia has descended into a violent “free-for-all” after the district removed school resource officers amid the defund-the-police movement, worried parents claim. Shocking videos posted on social media by students — and sent to WJLA by concerned parents — show middle and high school students kicking,...
10-year-old Black girl ‘handcuffed with excessive force and arrested from school’ over an offensive drawing of a bully

The 10-year-old girl may see her name be expunged from police records, but the memory of being arrested in front of her classmates and teachers may never be erased from her mind. The 10-year-old girl, identified as N.B., was arrested from her elementary school over a drawing she made. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, she allegedly participated in drawing an offensive sketch of a student in response to that student bullying her.
‘Still Searching’ Exhibit Aims To Draw Attention To Chicago’s Missing Black Women And Girls

GARFIELD PARK — Damon Lamar Reed has spent the past year creating vibrant murals of Black women and girls who have been missing from the Chicago area, some gone for decades. Reed’s effort to honor the women and girls is being chronicled in a documentary in the works. Now, the public can see the artwork itself, as it is on display for the next two weeks at 345 Art Gallery, 345 N. Kedzie Ave.
Parent-Led Organization Sues School For Segregating ‘Affinity Groups’ By Race And Punishing ‘Unconscious Bias’

A national, parent-led organization filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging policies at Wellesley Public Schools, which includes segregated “affinity groups” and a “bias reporting” program. Parents Defending Education (PDE) filed the complaint against Wellesley Public Schools (WPS) in a Massachusetts federal court “alleging that the district has systemically and repeatedly violated...
Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
School Boards’ Politicized Attacks On Upset Parents Bring Calls For More Options

Parents who don’t accept progressive narratives in politicized debates within Michigan school districts over adopting race-based curriculums and face mask mandates are finding themselves under attack from government officials and special interests groups that represent public education. In this state, a Grand Ledge teacher called parents who raised concerns over...
‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
