You Can’t Stay Away From The Salsa At Papa Felipe’s, The Best Mexican Restaurant In New Mexico

When your cravings strike and all you want is a tasty burrito, flavorful enchilada, or the most delicious chips and salsa, there is one place you must go — Papa Felipe’s. This Mexican restaurant in New Mexico will give your taste buds a true feast no matter what you order.

Located in Albuquerque, this award-winning restaurant will become one of your new favorite places to eat in the Land of Enchantment.

As you walk inside Papa Felipe’s in New Mexico, you’ll be greeted by bright colors, an inviting atmosphere, and incredible customer service. This Mexican restaurant in Albuquerque has been in business for more than 40 years and has become a favorite place to eat for many New Mexicans.

Everything you order at Papa Felipe’s is made using only the freshest ingredients and each meal is made from scratch. This ensures that every bite of food is of the highest quality.

Many guests at Papa Felipe’s come for one thing — the salsa. Papa Felipe’s salsa is made using fresh ingredients and secret spices.

In fact, the salsa at Papa Felipe’s is so popular (and delicious!) that you can purchase salsa to take home or even place an order online and have it delivered right to your door.

Just be careful that you don’t fill up on chips and salsa before your meal arrives at your table. Papa Felipe’s is open for both lunch and dinner and you'll want everything on the menu.

The menu features many favorite Mexican dishes such as tacos, enchiladas, and burritos.

If you can’t decide what to choose, consider a combo plate that you can fill with some of your favorite entrees at this restaurant in New Mexico.

Of course, you will want to pair your meal with a drink. This restaurant offers beer and a variety of mixed drinks.

