You Can’t Stay Away From The Salsa At Papa Felipe’s, The Best Mexican Restaurant In New Mexico

By Courtnie Erickson
Only In New Mexico
Only In New Mexico
 6 days ago

When your cravings strike and all you want is a tasty burrito, flavorful enchilada, or the most delicious chips and salsa, there is one place you must go — Papa Felipe’s. This Mexican restaurant in New Mexico will give your taste buds a true feast no matter what you order.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22P2RT_0cXiybJl00
Located in Albuquerque, this award-winning restaurant will become one of your new favorite places to eat in the Land of Enchantment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubGQZ_0cXiybJl00
As you walk inside Papa Felipe’s in New Mexico, you’ll be greeted by bright colors, an inviting atmosphere, and incredible customer service. This Mexican restaurant in Albuquerque has been in business for more than 40 years and has become a favorite place to eat for many New Mexicans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzwmZ_0cXiybJl00
Everything you order at Papa Felipe’s is made using only the freshest ingredients and each meal is made from scratch. This ensures that every bite of food is of the highest quality.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7h2J_0cXiybJl00
Many guests at Papa Felipe’s come for one thing — the salsa. Papa Felipe’s salsa is made using fresh ingredients and secret spices.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVCDO_0cXiybJl00
In fact, the salsa at Papa Felipe’s is so popular (and delicious!) that you can purchase salsa to take home or even place an order online and have it delivered right to your door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vPm4_0cXiybJl00
Just be careful that you don’t fill up on chips and salsa before your meal arrives at your table. Papa Felipe’s is open for both lunch and dinner and you'll want everything on the menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPqcB_0cXiybJl00
The menu features many favorite Mexican dishes such as tacos, enchiladas, and burritos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIpzy_0cXiybJl00
If you can’t decide what to choose, consider a combo plate that you can fill with some of your favorite entrees at this restaurant in New Mexico.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bqqe_0cXiybJl00
Of course, you will want to pair your meal with a drink. This restaurant offers beer and a variety of mixed drinks.

To check out Papa Felipe’s menu, view its hours, and order your salsa, click here. Don’t forget to follow this Mexican restaurant in New Mexico on Facebook as well.

Have you eaten at Papa Felipe’s before? Did you love the salsa? We would love to hear all about your experience in the comments!

