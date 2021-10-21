You Can’t Stay Away From The Salsa At Papa Felipe’s, The Best Mexican Restaurant In New Mexico
By Courtnie Erickson
Only In New Mexico
6 days ago
When your cravings strike and all you want is a tasty burrito, flavorful enchilada, or the most delicious chips and salsa, there is one place you must go — Papa Felipe’s. This Mexican restaurant in New Mexico will give your taste buds a true feast no matter what you order.
To check out Papa Felipe’s menu, view its hours, and order your salsa, click here. Don’t forget to follow this Mexican restaurant in New Mexico on Facebook as well.
Have you eaten at Papa Felipe’s before? Did you love the salsa? We would love to hear all about your experience in the comments!
