Next Twin Transit Meeting to Be Held Virtually

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile held its second meeting to discuss Brownfields in Africatown. This discussion comes as the city is using a $300,000 grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency to access more than 20 brownfield properties in Africatown. All are properties that are either abandoned or underused, and could be contaminated. The assessment includes looking at the history of the properties, as well as sampling soil and ground water. According to The Environment Manager of the City of Mobile, Ray Richardson, one of the properties is already in the planning development stages.
