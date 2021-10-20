Next Twin Transit Meeting to Be Held Virtually

Residents in support and against the rezoning of the Wizard golf course showed up during a planned community meeting last night. The proposed rezoning plan would put 680 units with a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on the 150 acre piece of land where the Wizard golf course is currently located. Many of the residents who attended the meeting said they chose the location because of the golf course and the view and major concerns were that there is too much building going on in Carolina Forest area and that the infrastructure can’t keep up with it.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO