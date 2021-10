Things seem to be on the uphill again with the number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock hospitals decreasing over the past month. From August to September, the number of COVID-19 patients at UMC Health System continued to rise with the risk of the Delta variant. UMC began publicly announcing on their social media the exact number of patients as well as the percentage of these patients that were unvaccinated. This helped to shine a light on just how bad things could get, and how effective the vaccine is.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO