(Salt Lake City, UT) — Earthquake researchers say Utah is not prepared for a major earthquake that could leave thousands dead and injured. A Utah State University professor warned state lawmakers yesterday that earthquakes with a magnitude of seven or greater have happened along the Wasatch Front before and could happen again in the future. It’s estimated that such an earthquake could leave 25-hundred Utahns dead and cause an economic impact of more than 30-billion-dollars. Researchers are asking the legislature to fund an earthquake engineering center at USU to look into ways to strengthen Utah buildings and infrastructure.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO