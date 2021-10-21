CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Andy Haines out as Brewers' hitting coach after NLDS loss

By Associated Press
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — Andy Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers' hitting coach after they scored a...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Joc Pederson's pinch-hit homer key as Braves shut out Brewers again in NLDS

ATLANTA — Joc Pederson credits his postseason success to “not making any moment bigger than it needs to be.”. With another jolt, Pederson put the Braves on the verge of advancing in the playoffs. Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and Atlanta shut down Milwaukee...
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: 2021 Season Is A Massive Disappointment After NLDS Exit

The Milwaukee Brewers, who at times seemed unstoppable this season, have been stopped. They’ve been stopped by the winner of the NL East, the Atlanta Braves. On paper, the Brewers were the far better team. They won more games, had a much bigger division lead, and had possibly the best rotation baseball has seen in a generation.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haines
Person
Jacob Cruz
chatsports.com

Brewers fall to Braves in game three, 3-0; on the brink of NLDS elimination

You can’t win if you don’t score, and outside of one mighty swing of the bat in game one of this NLDS, the Milwaukee Brewers haven’t done any scoring. That trend continued into Monday afternoon’s game three against the Atlanta Braves, putting our local big league nine into a precarious position.
MLB
Daily Tribune

The Brewers insist their hitting woes in the NLDS have had nothing to do with finishing the regular season on cruise control

ATLANTA – The Milwaukee Brewers' offense was sputtering long before they got to the NLDS and found life miserable against Atlanta's starting pitchers. But it was worth asking if they regretted focusing mostly on rest instead of results over the final week of the regular season after clinching the NL Central crown. The Brewers went 1-5 on a final trip to St. Louis and Los Angeles with players going in and out of the lineup.
MLB
watchstadium.com

NLDS Game 4 Highlights: Brewers vs. Braves

Braves 1B Freddie Freeman cranked a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning off Brewers P Josh Hader, and Atlanta advanced to the NLCS with a 5-4 win over Milwaukee. Check out the highlights here!
MLB
chatsports.com

NLDS Game 3: Braves one win away from NLCS after shutting out Brewers again

ATLANTA – That road magic is going to need to kick in quickly, or the Milwaukee Brewers are going to be one series and done in the 2021 postseason. With their bats a continuing no-show, it was one fifth-inning mistake by Adrian Houser that determined the outcome in a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on Monday afternoon.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Atlanta Braves
brewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers will start Eric Lauer in NLDS Game 4

The Milwaukee Brewers have elected to start Eric Lauer in Game 4 of the NLDS, an elimination game for the Crew. The selection has drawn the ire of fans who think the elimination game start should go to ace and Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes, who more than earned the Game 1 NLDS start. Burnes would pitch on short rest in a high-stress situation after his stellar Game 1 start. Atlanta, on the other hand, who experience a much sharper drop-off in their series’ fourth rotation spot, elected to go with their Game 1 starter, Charlie Morton, for today’s game.
MLB
madcitysportszone.com

Brewers season ends with 5-4 loss to Braves in NLDS

Milwaukee’s push for the franchise’s first World Series title came to an end Tuesday night in Atlanta with a 5-4 loss to the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS. The home team claimed the series 3-1 with the win and advanced to the NLCS to face either Los Angeles or San Francisco.
MLB
Kingsport Times-News

NLDS: Braves blank Brewers again; Giants clip Dodgers

ATLANTA — Joc Pederson credits his postseason success to “not making any moment bigger than it needs to be.”. With another jolt, Pederson put the Atlanta Braves on the verge of advancing in the playoffs. Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Braves shut...
MLB
FanSided

3 Brewers who completely choked in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were able to claim the NLDS as some key members of the Milwaukee Brewers choked. The NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers is officially over. After falling behind 1-0 in the series by losing game 1 in Milwaukee, the Braves went out and claimed Games 2 through 4 to advance on to the NLCS.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar announces retirement after 30 years with team

MILWAUKEE -- Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization. Sedar, 60, had worked as the Brewers' first base coach from 2007 to '10 and third base coach from 2011 to '20. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers' major league coaching staff.
MLB
wsau.com

Long Time Brewer Coach Retires

MILWAUKEE, Wi (WSAU) — A long time member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization has announced his retirement. 60 year old Ed Sedar has been with the Brewers for 30 years. He spent time as Brewers first base coach from 2007-10 and third base coach from 2011-2020. He worked as a minor league coach at various levels and also managed at the Brewers rookie league franchise in Ogden Utah from 1998-2001 and at Helena Montana in the early 2000’s.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy