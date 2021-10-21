Andy Haines out as Brewers' hitting coach after NLDS loss

The Milwaukee Brewers have elected to start Eric Lauer in Game 4 of the NLDS, an elimination game for the Crew. The selection has drawn the ire of fans who think the elimination game start should go to ace and Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes, who more than earned the Game 1 NLDS start. Burnes would pitch on short rest in a high-stress situation after his stellar Game 1 start. Atlanta, on the other hand, who experience a much sharper drop-off in their series’ fourth rotation spot, elected to go with their Game 1 starter, Charlie Morton, for today’s game.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO