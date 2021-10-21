CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Onions

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC says that fresh whole onions are causing a salmonella outbreak in 37 states. They say the contaminated onions are fresh, whole red, white and yellow onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by Prosource Inc. The CDC says the onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores...

