Veteran Casey Hayward Jr. sparks improved Raiders secondary

The Raiders have added a cornerback. According to agent Doug Hendrickson, the Raiders have signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant. The Raiders haven’t announced the addition and it may not officially happen until Wednesday, but it’s reportedly coming. Trufant, 31, was cut by the New Orleans Saints last week after playing...
When it comes to slowing the Raiders’ passing game, Broncos coach Vic Fangio has his hands full Sunday. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr and Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller highlight a passing attack that ranks fourth in yards per game at 298.4, while the Broncos are sixth in average passing yards allowed at 207.
JONESBORO — Nettleton’s opponents have found points much harder to come by this fall. The Raiders have given up only 63 points through six games after beating Paragould 49-0 last week for their second shutout of the season. Through six games last year, Nettleton’s defense had yielded 168 points, an average of 28 per game.
Warren East was teetering – tottering a bit, even – in the second half of Friday’s home matchup against district rival Allen County-Scottsville. The Raiders had squandered an early two-touchdown lead and midway through the third quarter lost starting quarterback Dane Parsley to injury. Malik Summers steadied the ship. The...
DENVER — The Broncos shelled out bags of money to their secondary, making them the highest paid unit in the league. Their combined salaries total $69.13 million, according to Spotrac — by almost $20 million more than the next closest team. So far, they haven't gotten their investment back. On...
The same day the six-game suspension was lifted for DJ Fluker, he was in Las Vegas trying out for the Raiders. The team summarily signed the veteran offensive lineman to their practice squad. Fluker was on the field today for the team’s first practice of the week according to media in attendance.
Casey Hayward was on the free-agent market this offseason for nearly two months after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. He was finally signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in early May, shortly after the NFL draft was completed. They figured they needed a veteran presence at the position and Hayward made sense because he was with new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with the Chargers for the past four years.
The Las Vegas Raiders season was in danger of spiraling out of control following two straight losses and the resignation of coach Jon Gruden when interim coach Rich Bisaccia told his players to meet on their own.
With plenty of options on their roster at wide receiver this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to release one of their veteran pass catchers this Tuesday. ESPN insider Adam Schefter was first to report that Las Vegas released wide receiver Willie Snead. He signed a one-year contract with the Raiders back in March.
After an eventful Week 6, the Raiders got a win in Denver against the Broncos. In Week 7, they put on a show once again, defeating the Eagles in Las Vegas. The Raiders took a 30-7 lead at one point in the third quarter before allowing some garbage time points to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
Willie Snead's brief time with the Raiders has come to a close as the club released the veteran wide receiver on Tuesday, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rosenhaus added that Snead "wasn't playing much and asked for the release" likely in hopes of finding a more stable role somewhere else in the league. Rosenhaus also expects there to be a market for the 29-year-old.
The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
