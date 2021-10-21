G Road partially closed until March 2022 for bridge replacement project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – This bridge replacement is the first component of a plan to expand 24 Road and G Road. Crews have been relocating underground utilities to accommodate the new structure since July.

Closures have switched between 24 Road and G Road since the project started. Now, phase two of the project will close just G Road but that closure will last awhile.

“G Road will remain closed for the duration and 24 Road will remain open for the duration of the project,” Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall clarifies, “We will not be flip-flopping back and forth anymore. We had our utilities we got out from underneath the traffic pattern should be consistent here for the next five months.”

City of Grand Junction officials say the new bridge should be finished between March and April of 2022.

