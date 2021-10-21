CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

G Road partially closed until March 2022 for bridge replacement project

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhpg7_0cXitc5r00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – This bridge replacement is the first component of a plan to expand 24 Road and G Road. Crews have been relocating underground utilities to accommodate the new structure since July.

Closures have switched between 24 Road and G Road since the project started. Now, phase two of the project will close just G Road but that closure will last awhile.

“G Road will remain closed for the duration and 24 Road will remain open for the duration of the project,” Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall clarifies, “We will not be flip-flopping back and forth anymore. We had our utilities we got out from underneath the traffic pattern should be consistent here for the next five months.”

City of Grand Junction officials say the new bridge should be finished between March and April of 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Hill

Elon Musk rips Democrats' billionaire tax plan

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ripped the Democratic proposal for an annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains on Monday as lawmakers consider the tax as a way to fund the party’s multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. Musk, who as of Monday had the highest net worth on Forbes’s list of billionaires,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Traffic
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

Brian Laundrie's autopsy was "inconclusive," family attorney says

The remains of Brian Laundrie have been sent to an anthropologist for further review after an initial autopsy came back inconclusive, an attorney for Laundrie's family told CBS News. "Last week, I was told that the manner and cause of death were not determined and the remains were sent to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G Road#Grand Junction Public#Westernslopenow Com
The Associated Press

150 people arrested in US-Europe darknet drug probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials in the U.S. and Europe have arrested 150 people and seized more than $31 million in an international drug trafficking investigation stemming from sales on the darknet, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

Sudan’s prime minister, detained after coup, returns home

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife were allowed to return home Tuesday after being detained when the military seized power in a coup, officials said,. The release of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife followed international condemnation of the coup and calls for the military to release all the government officials who were detained when Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan seized power on Monday.
WORLD
KREX

KREX

271
Followers
415
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy