Ethereum’s (CCC:ETH-USD) Merge will be a significant moment, not just for the Ethereum network, but for the entire crypto world. The Merge, which will bring the largest network restructuring in Ethereum’s existence, will transition ETH from the energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus algorithm to the proof-of-stake model. A major step to this transition will be the Altair upgrade, the biggest ETH news of the month. The incoming upgrade will further set the stage for the much larger Merge.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO