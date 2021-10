It looked like things were looking up for former NBA player Delonte West, who has had a rough go at things for the last few years. The 38-year-old allegedly was homeless before entering a rehab facility, where his situation looked to be improving. At the beginning of this year, it was reported that after receiving help from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, West was back on the basketball court and had accepted a job at the rehab center.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO