Aaron Rodgers isn't known for many gaffes on the football field over his Hall of Fame career. And he wasn't about to make one on Sunday and make any "not top 10 videos." Following the Packers' goal-line stand of the Washington Football Team in the third quarter, Rodgers and the offense were backed up to start their drive. After a 3-yard gain, the Packers faced second down from their own 4-yard line.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO