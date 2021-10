It may be hard to imagine your 3-year-old actually being helpful with housework, but if they're old enough to walk and talk, they're old enough for some simple chores. Instilling a sense of responsibility — for the space they live in, and for their role as an actively contributing member of the family — will pay off for you as a parent, and for your child as an individual down the road.

