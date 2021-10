WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Patriots began the official defense of the class triple-A state championship Wednesday night.

The Patriots defeated Morgantown 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Merritt Delk, to claim the region one section one championship.

With the win Park improves to 19-1-1 and advances to next weeks regional final at Brooke.

