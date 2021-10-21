CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer: Rob Schneider revealed under Hamster Mask!

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s The Masked Singer featured the Hamster, the Skunk, the Bull, the Pepper, and also a brand-new arrival in the Jester. Pretty eventful show, no? Some of the costumes remain ridiculous, and this was one of those episodes where the decision as to who to eliminate could go any different...

cartermatt.com

CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Who Is Jester on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Season 6, Episode 6 - "Time Warp" The Jester entered the scene, and it may be the creepiest costume you've seen on The Masked Singer yet. The Jester, who had a discernible British accent, said that he's been called an "icon" and that he's "changed the course of history." As he inspected his house of horrors, which came complete with a white balloon and a chicken coop, he said that he was once voted to be on the list of 100 Most Influential People of All Time. On the other hand, he has been called a "scoundrel." In true Jester fashion, he has offended heads of state and been banned from famous venues. He wanted to come on The Masked Singer to showcase that he's a nice guy and to make people laugh. His clue package also included a satellite and what appeared to be a Lady Justice-esque statue with multiple heads. Jester's time machine was a torn jacket from 1975.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
TV SHOWS
AceShowbiz

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Hamster Unmasked as Actor and Comedian

A new episode of the hit FOX show also features Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after he hits the stage to perform 'This Little Light of Mine' as Soft Serve. AceShowbiz - In the Wednesday, October 20 episode of "The Masked Singer", Group A performers took to the stage in Halloween Episode. During this week’s "Time Warp" hour, the Bull, the Skunk, the Hamster and the Pepper were joined by the final wildcard contestant, which was revealed to be the Jester. That night also featured Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after singing "This Little Light of Mine" as Soft Serve.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Queens’ Review: ABC’s Rap Drama Brings Eve, Brandy and Some Sick New Beats

Back in May, Peacock premiered one of the funniest new television series of the year, “Girls5eva.” Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the sitcom centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit. One week after the show’s May premiere, ABC gave a series order to “Queens,” a drama centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Manhattan Mercury

‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

[Warning: The below contains to MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 6 “Time Warp.”]. One of Group A didn’t survive the “Time Warp” or the introduction of another wildcard (the Jester, the creepiest costume yet) in the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer. After singing Luis...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live: Jason Sudeikis introduces Mellen, the male Ellen

During tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live we expected some big sketches, but what we didn’t expect was Mellen. Basically, this entire sketch was about an obnoxious version of Ellen featuring Jason Sudeikis as the male version of him. It was bold, it was ridiculous, and clearly, the writers did a lot of research on the sort of content that a male version of Ellen would have.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Cupcake

Watch: Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer" Love was in the air on the latest installment of The Masked Singer. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, season six continued with the affection-themed "Date Night" episode. The performances included duo Banana Split doing "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, Cupcake keeping it funky with "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, Queen of Hearts getting sultry thanks to "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, Mallard bringing the energy back up with "My House" by Flo Rida and Caterpillar belting out "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'The Masked Singer' Hamster is infamous 'Saturday Night Live' comic

The Masked Singer judges were shocked Wednesday when, during the Season 6 Group A semifinals, wild-card contestant the Hamster quite smoothly crooned Luis Miguel’s “Sabor a Mí” in Spanish. Judge Robin Thicke called the sweet performance “easily one of the most charming things I’ve seen in my entire life,” and the panel even thought that Marc Anthony or a member of the Iglesias family might be inside that furry, roly-poly costume.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: The Skunk Reveals A New Clue With The Time Machine — Watch

The celebrity panelists are still trying to guess the Skunk’s identity. She reveals a brand-new clue with a pager in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’. Who is the Skunk? That is the big question. The Skunk is still in the running to get that Golden Mask trophy as the judges try to decipher her identity. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer, a new clue that could be a hint she’s a Dreamgirl!
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Cupcake Revealed to Be a Music Legend

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer Season 6 returned for a date night episode, as Group B performed for a second time, along with a new wildcard performer. The singers shared clues about their love lives and chose which judges they would date. At the end of the night, Cupcake...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Verge

Fox is trying to build a Masked Singer NFT community

Some TV studio was going to be the first to tie a big NFT project to a major show, and it turns out to be Fox — the company is launching the MaskVerse, an NFT collection / game / thing that ties into The Masked Singer. Fox has shown interest in doing NFT tie-ins before, but this one leans on a community aspect that we’ve seen other NFT projects use (sometimes to great success, other times to disaster). Fox also seems like it wants this project to become more of A Thing than the collectibles released by other TV shows.
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

Fox to Launch ‘Masked Singer’ NFT Marketplace

Fox’s most popular show is joining the tech world’s most current fad: NFTs. “The Masked Singer” is debuting its own NFT marketplace, dubbed “The MaskVerse,” on Wednesday. According to Fox, “The MaskVerse” marketplace is designed to make buying, selling and trading of digital “The Masked Singer” goods — non-fungible tokens...
TV & VIDEOS
fox7austin.com

‘The Masked Singer’ reveal : Hear Cupcake’s hits in these great films

CHICAGO - The cupcake got frosted out of the competition in this week’s "The Masked Singer," but if you loved that rich-as-buttercream voice, you’re in luck — you can catch it in many movies and television shows. Stop reading here if you don’t want to know who’s behind the cupcake...
TV SHOWS
Parade

A Sweet Reveal! Who Was Eliminated from The Masked Singer Tonight?

Group B came back for “Date Night” on The Masked Singer. It was an episode full of new suitors entering the picture, some building love, and ultimately one mask stood up and being forced to reveal themselves. Check more information about tonight’s episode below. Who got unmasked on the The...
TV SHOWS

