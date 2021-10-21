CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada to unveil vaccine passport plans Thursday -source

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Canada will unveil plans on Thursday for a vaccine passport, a government source said on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laying out how the proof-of-vaccination...

