Survivor 41 episode 5: Genie Chen voted out over Ricard

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. The promise of this season of Survivor, as laid out by Jeff Probst before it began, was twofold: the survival stuff would be harder, with fewer supplies and food rewards, and the strategy would be shaken up with all kinds of new rewards, risks, and advantages. Until this week, those two elements have been at odds with one another. The increased emphasis on survival aspects suggested a back-to-basics approach to the show, but until now that's been overshadowed by the onslaught of advantages and complicated immunity idols, exemplified by an episode last week so weighed down by the intricacies of its advantages that we couldn't properly enjoy the last hurrah of chaotic doofus Brad.
