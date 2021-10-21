CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor 41 episode 5: Genie Chen voted out over Ricard

Cover picture for the articleFrom the very start of Survivor 41 episode 5, it was clear that we were going to be in for a chaotic episode really like no other. You had Shan secretly opening an idol that Genie technically found, and then also Xander spinning some terrible lie to Tiffany about when he...

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
CBS Seattle

‘Survivor 41’ Episode 5 Recap: Trust Carries You To The End

(CBS) – This new season of Survivor just gets more intense by the week! Did you miss this week’s episode? Here’s how it all went down… Photo Courtesy of CBS Ua Tribe  After last week’s blindside of voting out JD – Genie, Ricard, and Shan all feel pretty secure in their now three-way alliance… so it seems. Genie, who’s been open about playing an honest game, announces to Ricard and Shan that she’ll look for the newly hidden Beware Advantage. They all agree to be loyal to one another from here on out and keep no secrets… but then again, this is Survivor. What would the game...
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 6 details: Is there really a merge at all?

As we prepare for Survivor 41 episode 6 on CBS this Wednesday, signs do point towards the merge finally happening. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s going down in the way that many would expect. We’ve already said that we wouldn’t have been too shocked if there was no merge...
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
reality blurred

Finally! Survivor 41 rebounds with a classic, thrilling episode

Last week’s Survivor was approaching unwatchable, a mess of confusing advantages that completely lost track of the actual human beings playing the game. But Survivor 41 rebounded with its fourth episode, which seemed like it came from a season that aired 10 years ago, and I mean that as a genuine compliment.
Reality Tea

Survivor 41 Episode 4 Recap: Fool Me Twice

To obliterate an old saying and to paraphrase a former President and Survivor contestant Jairus “JD” Robinson on tonight’s episode: Fool me once, shame on you…fool me twice…look, you can’t fool me twice.” JD definitely played the fool at this week’s Tribal Council, after emerging super-villain Shan got him to once again part ways with […] The post Survivor 41 Episode 4 Recap: Fool Me Twice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Primetimer

Survivor Comes Back from the Brink with Its Most Human Episode of the Season

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. The promise of this season of Survivor, as laid out by Jeff Probst before it began, was twofold: the survival stuff would be harder, with fewer supplies and food rewards, and the strategy would be shaken up with all kinds of new rewards, risks, and advantages. Until this week, those two elements have been at odds with one another. The increased emphasis on survival aspects suggested a back-to-basics approach to the show, but until now that's been overshadowed by the onslaught of advantages and complicated immunity idols, exemplified by an episode last week so weighed down by the intricacies of its advantages that we couldn't properly enjoy the last hurrah of chaotic doofus Brad.
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 5 details: Can the Ua tribe stay alive?

Episode 5 is airing next week and for those wondering, it doesn’t seem as though a tribe swap is coming up. Instead, the Ua tribe could be fighting to stay in the game even though they only have three members. As you would imagine, Genie, Ricard, and Shan are in...
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 5 preview: Could a tribe swap happen?

As we prepared for Survivor 41 episode 5 on CBS next week, there was one question on our mind: Would we get a tribe swap? Is that moment finally here? This is typically when we see something like that happen, and we know that Survivor does like to constantly keep players on their toes.
hattersherald.com

Advantages, idols, and disappointment: ‘Survivor 41’ episode 3

Recap: In the last episode of Survivor, we saw a lot of betrayal, and it was more focused on the Yellow tribe. We, as watchers, got a lot of more insight on people showing their true colors. With last week’s episode being more focused on the yellow tribe, this week’s is more focused on the green tribe.
theyoungfolks.com

‘Survivor 41’ Episode 4 review: A new villain emerges on “They Hate Me ‘Cause They Ain’t Me”

Throwing challenges is never a good idea on Survivor, but the Luvu tribe was onto something. “They Hate Me ‘Cause They Ain’t Me” continued their dominance on Survivor 41, which painted even bigger targets on their backs. We’ve seen in past seasons, like Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, how dominant tribes in the early phase get picked off one by one after the tribe swap and tribe merge. Luvu still holding onto their original 6-member line-up will come back to haunt them when the other players have the opportunity to target them. It’s very rare for a dominant tribe to keep that power until the finals, and yet “They Hate Me ‘Cause They Ain’t Me” was an anomaly for their continued success, even when they tried to not make it happen.
cartermatt.com

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Season 5 episode 6 spoilers

Is 9-1-1 new tonight over at Fox? If you come into this article looking for more information on the show’s future, we’re happy to provide it!. Alas, the news that we have in the early going here is not of the positive variety; there is no new installment tonight on the network. Instead, Fox is airing a Masked Singer special tonight, which may just be a way to save some 9-1-1 episodes for the key November ratings “sweeps” period. It also allows the production to remain somewhat ahead of the game.
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Breaks Down Strategy Scenario Ahead of New ’41’ Episode

After 41 seasons of hosting Survivor, Jeff Probst has seen just about every kind of scenario happen before him. From betrayals to surprise idols to unlikely victories, the host has been there for every jawdropping moment in the show’s history. So, even though the man himself has never been an actual contestant in the game, he still serves as a valuable source for intel and strategy advice.
HollywoodLife

Genie Chen: 5 Things To Know About ‘Survivor’ Contestant Who Finds The Next ‘Beware’ Advantage

A preview for the Oct. 20 episode of ‘Survivor’ reveals that Genie Chen finds the re-hidden ‘Beware’ advantage on the Ua tribe after Brad Reese’s elimination. Brad Reese was eliminated with a hidden immunity idol in his pocket on the Oct. 6 episode of Survivor, which means the idol is back in play now that he’s been sent home. Only three tribe members are left on Brad’s Ua tribe, and Genie Chen takes it upon herself to go searching for the re-hidden idol in a sneak peek at the upcoming Oct. 20 episode. The footage reveals that she finds the advantage, but as viewers know, it comes with a twist — if she opens the advantage, she can’t use it until someone from each of the other two tribes have also found the advantage hidden at their respective camps. Until then, she won’t have a vote at tribal council.
reality blurred

Survivor 41’s ‘insane’ new advantage and paranoia-filled vote

Survivor 41 episode five came down to a fascinating vote, but wasn’t as strong an episode as last week’s. This was like a mix of the previous two episodes: half the episode dragged into boredom by advantages—including an “insane” new advantage whose rules I’ve transcribed below—and the other half a fascinating exploration of dynamics in an alliance that was suddenly tested.
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 10 episode 5 spoilers: An engagement party

Are you excited for Call the Midwife season 10 episode 5 on PBS next week? It’s nice to know there is happy content ahead!. The engagement of Cyril and Lucille is one of the things that we’re most excited for entering this episode and for good reason. These two have gone through quite a bit already and at this point, it’s nice for them to have something big to plan for. Not only that, but everyone within the Nonnatus world is going to do their part to make them feel happy and special. Prepare for a number of lovely moments there, but also remember that this is Call the Midwife. We would not consider this the sort of show where there are happy things around every corner; the midwives are going to face challenges aplenty, especially with Sister Julienne having to take on a wide array of home visits.
