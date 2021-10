The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back quite a bit after an extended run over the last couple of weeks, which was something that has been needed for a minute now. That being said, I think that the market participants will continue to see this as an opportunity to find “cheap oil”, in a market that has been extraordinarily bullish. With this, I think that the $80 level should continue to offer plenty of support, but even if we break down below there the $75 level comes into the picture as potential support. With interesting about this level of course is that it is not only the previous highs, but it is also where the 50 day EMA currently sits.

