Animals

Adult daughter of grizzly 399 killed at Grand Teton National Park

By Star-Tribune staff
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

The 4-year-old grizzly bear euthanized Saturday in Grand Teton National Park was the daughter of grizzly 399, Wyoming’s most famous roadside bear. One of two cubs born in 2017 to the celebrity mother, a bear that’s known for having triplets and is currently raising quadruplets, grizzly 962 was just the second...

