Prefiled bills would target human trafficking in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Council Public Safety Committee gave the green light for an amendment to the city's homeless ordinance. It calls for a risk assessment of the city's homeless before a 21-day notice is issued to relocate a camp. The ordinance says no department or employee can remove or displace a homeless person until an assessment is taken of the camp and its relationship with the surrounding neighborhood. That assessment will determine if there is a risk to public health or safety, and must be done within 10 days of the initial notification of the camp.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO