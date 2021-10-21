CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Prefiled bills would target human trafficking in Kentucky

WHAS11
WHAS11
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Two pre-filed bills could help Kentucky in the fight against human trafficking. House Bill 2 would close a loophole that allowed traffickers with adult victims to...

www.whas11.com

WHAS11

Kentucky's positivity rate dips below 6%, Gov. Beshear says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky reported 544 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths on Monday as the positivity rate dropped below 6%, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. During the weekend, Beshear reported 2,078 cases between Saturday and Sunday. The deaths remain high and found in younger Kentuckians. Beshear said 58...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations trending downward in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville health officials say the city is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though Jefferson County remains in the red zone. Vaccination rates in the city are continuing to go up. Right now, 57.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, while 65% has received...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Public input sought on transportation needs in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials are seeking input from those who travel through Kentucky as they update a long-range plan for the state’s transportation needs. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that information collected in the Kentucky Statewide Transportation Survey will be used to help identify needs and improvement priorities over the next 25 years.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Beshear: GOP leaders reject overture on essential-worker pay

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Republican legislative leaders rejected a request to appoint members to a group to discuss using federal pandemic aid to reward frontline workers with bonuses, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Instead, in yet another reflection of the state’s fiercely divided politics, the top GOP lawmakers suggested...
FRANKFORT, KY
Kentucky State
Frankfort, KY
Kentucky Government
WHAS11

JCPS leaders release rollout of 'Test to Play' initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced the rollout of "Test to Play," a regular testing program for students in athletics or extracurriculars, on Monday. Starting Nov. 1st, students will have to be tested weekly in order to participate in these activities. The program aims to cut down...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Indiana’s governor asks court to review emergency law ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor is asking the state’s high court to review a judge’s ruling that upheld a new law giving legislators more power to intervene during public health emergencies. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday in a statement that he has appealed the Marion County judge’s ruling to Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

911 dispatcher calls on lawmakers to support PTSD-related bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Emotions ran high in Frankfort as a Kentucky dispatcher sat down to explain the horrors she experiences and the importance legislation could have on those who are suffering from PTSD. "This is a very, very hard field to survive in. Most of our dispatchers, their career expectancy...
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Beshear cautions against pandemic complacency

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians should guard against complacency in the fight against COVID-19 amid sustained declines in hospitalizations and other key virus-related statistics, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The governor reported that most coronavirus-related trends in Kentucky have been on a downward trend, but he lamented that virus deaths remain...
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Beshear unveils new highway signs highlighting Kentucky's HBCUs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials gathered at Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville Wednesday as Governor Andy Beshear announced new roadside signs to recognize the commonwealth’s two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Beshear said contractors will begin work to install five signs on two Kentucky interstates and a Jefferson County...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

'We can push them out' | Elizabethtown gives puppy, kitten mills notice

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown has passed an ordinance in regards to the sale of dogs and cats. Councilwoman Julia Springsteen said they are the first town in the state to make it a criminal offense to sell and buy animals from stores or in public space. "This is targeting backyard...
WHAS11

Michigan man visiting sister in Louisville dies weeks after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after a shooting on Oct. 2 in the Algonquin neighborhood, and police are looking for the person responsible. Family members identified the victim as Jaquarius "Cory" Bettison, 21. They said he is from Grand Rapids, Michigan and was in Louisville to visit family when the shooting occurred on Moore Court.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHAS11

Beshear: COVID-19 cases, and positivity rate trending downward

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky appears to be moving in the right direction as the state is seeing downward trends in virus cases and hospitalizations, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor said things are moving in a positive direction, however, COVID-19 related deaths continue to climb. “In today’s report, what...
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Homeless protection ordinance goes to Metro Council for vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Council Public Safety Committee gave the green light for an amendment to the city's homeless ordinance. It calls for a risk assessment of the city's homeless before a 21-day notice is issued to relocate a camp. The ordinance says no department or employee can remove or displace a homeless person until an assessment is taken of the camp and its relationship with the surrounding neighborhood. That assessment will determine if there is a risk to public health or safety, and must be done within 10 days of the initial notification of the camp.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Masks now optional for students and staff in NAFC schools

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The mask policy for students and staff in New Albany/Floyd County schools is changing. On Wednesday, school officials announced that masks will now be optional for both students and staff during the school day starting Oct. 21. Students who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

