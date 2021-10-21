Westmoreland County Man Charged With Locking Woman In Storage Unit Will Stand Trial

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with locking a woman in a storage unit will stand trial.

Russell Little of Irwin was in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Police say he took the woman to the storage unit last month and locked her inside, leaving a backpack and a cooler behind.

She told police Little assaulted her and left her there until the next morning.

Little is also charged with loitering and prowling in another case.