Westmoreland County Man Charged With Locking Woman In Storage Unit Will Stand Trial
IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with locking a woman in a storage unit will stand trial.
Russell Little of Irwin was in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Police say he took the woman to the storage unit last month and locked her inside, leaving a backpack and a cooler behind.
She told police Little assaulted her and left her there until the next morning.
Little is also charged with loitering and prowling in another case.
