Celebrate The 1980’s At The Fountain City Social, An 80’s-Themed Bar In East Tennessee

The 1980s may be in the past, but there’s really nothing quite like a step back in time on date night to spice things up. Fountain City Social just opened in Knoxville, Tennessee, and although this ’80s themed bar is still fairly new, the quality is top-notch and the experience is one you can’t replicate. If you’re looking for a fun night out and about in the city, we’ve found exactly where you need to be…

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Fountain City Social - Facebook

Fountain City Social - Facebook

Fountain City Social - Facebook

Fountain City Social - Facebook

Fountain City Social - Facebook

Fountain City Social - Facebook

Fountain City Social - Facebook

What a fun place to visit! Did you know there was an ’80s themed bar in Tennessee?! You can learn more about Fountain City Social either at its official website or Facebook page.

Happy fall, Tennessee! Don’t miss out on the fall foliage map that shows you when to see fall colors in Tennessee. It’s a pretty neat season we have coming up, and we can’t wait to experience it alongside all of our favorite Tennesseans.t

Address: Fountain City Social, 4842 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville, TN 37918, USA