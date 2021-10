The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks took home the gold at Saturday’s Muskie Marching Invitational. This was the Hawks first appearance at this competition in which they faced off against Louisa-Muscatine, Rockridge, Mediapolis and Tipton for the class 2A title. Bands were scored in six different categories with the Golden Hawks placing first in music execution and marching and maneuvering general effect and execution. After the final scores were tallied up, Mid-Prairie edged out Tipton to take home a first place finish. This Saturday the band will travel to Pella to compete in the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival. Class 2A performances will begin at 9 a.m. with Mid-Prairie performing at 10:25 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO