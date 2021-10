PERU – A march for 25-year-old Jelani Day, whose body was discovered near the Illinois River, will take place in Peru on Tuesday afternoon. Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka says he has been in contact with a representative from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition regarding the route of the march. The march will begin at the Peru Police Department, head south on North Peoria, continue onto Peoria Street to Route 6, turn east to Putnam Street and proceed south to Water Street. Due to the length of the route, everyone involved will most likely be in vehicles and caravan to Water Street where a prayer service will be conducted. If there are any changes to the route, the Peru Police Department will make an announcement. The Rainbow Coalition and Reverend Jesse Jackson are leading the peaceful march with the Day family. The cause of Day’s death is unknown. Day’s body was found on September 4th.

PERU, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO