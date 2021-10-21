CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Florida officer shoots, injures armed Black teen

 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and wounded a teenage boy Wednesday after the teen pulled a gun on the officer, officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly after a domestic disturbance call at Wildwood Park in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Sheriff County Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference.

St. Petersburg police responded to the park after a witness called to report an argument between a man and a woman at the park and said the man had a gun, officials said. During a search of the area, a St. Petersburg officer spotted the teen, who matched the description of the man from the domestic call. The officer reported seeing a handgun in the teen’s waistband.

When the officer confronted the teen, the teen drew the gun, and the officer fired once, striking the teen in the stomach area, Gualtieri said. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the teen was also suspected in an armed robbery on Sunday.

Officials said the teen, who wasn’t immediately named by police, was Black. The race of the officer who shot him wasn’t immediately reported.

