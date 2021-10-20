CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Homecoming royalty shines on the field at Portola Junior/Senior High School

The royalty claimed the spotlight at the Portola Junior/Senior High School Homecoming football game held the evening of Friday, October 22. The crowning went off without a hitch, despite the heavy rainstorm that had cancelled the mornings’ tradition of the homecoming parade through Portola, with the stands full of families cheering and the field glistening under the bright Friday night lights.
PORTOLA, CA
albionnewsonline.com

Hamling, Webster are Color Day Royalty

Color Day was celebrated at Boone Central High School last Saturday evening, Oct. 9, and seniors Tessa Hamling and Calvin Webster were crowned as royalty. First attendants were Claire Weidner, Carsten Bird and Dustin Andreasen. Second attendants were Serena Henry and Gavin Dozler. Crown bearers were Casen Moser and Raeya...
gazettejournal.net

Homecoming royalty

Mathews and Gloucester high schools both held their homecoming football games on Friday and both crowned their kings and queens (or, in the case of GHS, their duke and duchess) during halftime of those games. Above, MHS principal Drew Greve is shown with the Mathews king and queen, Carson Brown and Joice Small. Below, Duke Sam Cook is accompanied by his mother, Gina Cook, while Duchess Cenzy Lindberg was escorted by her father, Jon Lindberg. For photos of the two schools’ homecoming parades, see related story.
MATHEWS, VA
Daily Herald

North Sanpete High School Homecoming Royalty for 2021!

Freshman Homecoming Attendant is Gracie Larson of Moroni. She is escorted by Hadley Williams of Fairview. Gracie is the daughter of Jason and Nicole Larson of Moroni. A fun thing about Gracie is that she starts listening to Christmas music every July. She enjoys piano, basketball, and her 100 pound “lap dog”. She is a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Toodle Lou-We Love Our Gracie Lou!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rms
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Lexington 2021 Homecoming Royalty

LEXINGTON — The 2021 Lexington High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the LHS football game against York on Friday, Oct. 22. Francisco “King Kong” Acosta-Garcia, son of Bessy Garcia, was crowned Homecoming King. He is involved in band and choir and has lettered in band. Angie Diaz,...
LEXINGTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy