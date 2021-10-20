Mathews and Gloucester high schools both held their homecoming football games on Friday and both crowned their kings and queens (or, in the case of GHS, their duke and duchess) during halftime of those games. Above, MHS principal Drew Greve is shown with the Mathews king and queen, Carson Brown and Joice Small. Below, Duke Sam Cook is accompanied by his mother, Gina Cook, while Duchess Cenzy Lindberg was escorted by her father, Jon Lindberg. For photos of the two schools’ homecoming parades, see related story.

MATHEWS, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO