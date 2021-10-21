CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill submitted to prevent IRS from obtaining bank account information for accounts over $600 backed by CUNA

 5 days ago
The Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act introduced by Rep. Drew Ferguson has officially been backed by CUNA Wednesday.

The letter explains that the new proposal would leave the IRS holding a lot of personal financial information that could be used in a way not detailed in the proposal.

Credit unions could also suffer due to privacy issues for their members.

Another similar bill has also been backed by CUNA that was introduced by Rep. Ashley Hinson this month.

Credit unions are urged to write to Capitol Hill and already 600,000 messages have been sent.

Comments / 55

John Davis
5d ago

time to take ur money out of your accounts and put into crypto, to show the banks and the IRS and the government that they have gone too far!!! this administration need to be put in front of a firing squad!!!!

Reply(4)
14
darrel
5d ago

All there gonna see is resistance from Americans,and people will find ways around it and there plan wont work banks will lose billions because people will limit what money goes in the bank.

Reply(12)
8
Cheese Bacon
5d ago

Supposedly this bill is said to make sure taxes are paid . .Al the while our government is Betraying the American people by using THEIR tax money that is Supposed to work for Americans on giving so much of this money to illegals.... I'd like to see how much this is annually .

Reply(2)
5
