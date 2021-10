Steph Curry made more Warriors history Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings, and he did so with the help of his brother-in-law. Midway through the second quarter, Curry fired a cross-court pass to Damion Lee, who promptly drained a 3-pointer from the wing to pull Golden State within 46-43. In doing so, Curry became the first player in Warriors franchise history with 5,000 career assists.

2 DAYS AGO