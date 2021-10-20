FI$Cal Chief Deputy Director Chauhan Leaving for Role at UC Davis

Topic: Social sciences, humanities, arts and culture. Soterios Johnson, a media host and communications trainer at UC Davis, said he launched The Backdrop to create a place to learn about, discuss and share the work going on at UC Davis. His podcast covers everything from history, law, economics and politics to linguistics, sociology, anthropology, arts and culture. “So far, we’ve covered conspiracy theories, contentious presidential transitions, media exposure and political polarization, humanizing deportation, the reopening of the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum and helping refugees reclaim their right to education,” Johnson said, noting he hopes listeners “come away with a better understanding of an issue. There is so much new knowledge and insight being generated at the university that can help us better understand the world around us, solve problems or just see things in a different way.”

