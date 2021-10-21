CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study looks at toxic effects from the use of ivermectin as a way to treat COVID-19

FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Many people seem to believe that ivermectin is used as a way to treat COVID-19 and are even going as far as suing hospitals to authorize its use for loved ones.

The FDA has approved ivermectin for human consumption to treat parasites orally and topically, and is used in animals and pets for parasites.

The study said that while ivermectin may decrease severe COVID, in trials it has shown no clinical benefit.

Since the pandemic began, veterinary use has increased, prescriptions used by humans has gone up 24 times higher, and prescriptions in Aug. 2021 were 4 times higher than July 2021.

Poison control in Oregon, which also services Alaska and Guam, has seen an increase for ivermectin exposure in their calls.

During the month of August there were 21 calls. 11 of the calls were men, mostly over the age of 60, and half reportedly used ivermectin to prevent COVID while the other half used to it treat COVID.

Several people experienced symptoms within two hours of taking a large, single dose.

6 people had symptoms develop after several days or weeks gradually from repeated doses.

6 of the 21 people were hospitalized for toxic side effects from using it to prevent COVID. Four were in ICU and none died.

4 people has bowel issues, 3 experienced confusion, 2 had weakness, 2 had hypertension and 1 had seizures.

floorever
5d ago

in fact india dispensed ivermectin in kiosks machines for free . I find it strange that people who say it doesn't work never mention india

floorever
5d ago

murder charges for fauci too? on May 25th and updated June 13th the Indian Bar Association filed criminal charges against Dr Swaminathan for each death caused by her acts of commission and omission for using her position as a health authority to further the agenda of special interests to maintain an EUA for the lucrative vaccine industry. punishment under section 302 is the death penalty or life imprisonment. she hid the fact that imverisen worked.

Bootboyrick
5d ago

There are no proven side effects of the billion of people around the world that have had a toxic side effects from taking Ivermectin. And there isn’t one recorded death from anyone dying from taking Ivermectin. Ivermectin is one of the safest drugs in the world.

