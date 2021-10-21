Two Suspects Jailed in Fatal Linda Vista ‘Gang Challenge’ Shooting of Josue Amador, 25

The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Two suspects were behind bars Wednesday in connection with an apparently gang-related shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Linda Vista.

Axel Joshua Medina, 21, and 20-year-old Cynthia Marie Webb were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of Josue Amador of San Diego on June 29, according to San Diego police.

About 9:30 p.m. that day, patrol officers investigating reports of gunfire found Amador on a patio outside a rental unit at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Eastman Street, mortally wounded from at least one gunshot to his upper body, Lt. Andra Brown said. Amador died at the scene.

Investigators determined that Amador and three companions were approached by two men who “issued a gang challenge,” after which one of the pair pulled a handgun and opened fire, Brown said.

Following the shooting, the gunman and his cohort fled in opposite directions in an SUV and a four-door sedan.

It was unclear late Wednesday afternoon what role Webb allegedly played in the deadly firearm assault. She and Medina were booked into county jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and were being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.