Two Suspects Jailed in Fatal Linda Vista ‘Gang Challenge’ Shooting of Josue Amador, 25

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Two suspects were behind bars Wednesday in connection with an apparently gang-related shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Linda Vista.

Axel Joshua Medina, 21, and 20-year-old Cynthia Marie Webb were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of Josue Amador of San Diego on June 29, according to San Diego police.

About 9:30 p.m. that day, patrol officers investigating reports of gunfire found Amador on a patio outside a rental unit at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Eastman Street, mortally wounded from at least one gunshot to his upper body, Lt. Andra Brown said. Amador died at the scene.

Investigators determined that Amador and three companions were approached by two men who “issued a gang challenge,” after which one of the pair pulled a handgun and opened fire, Brown said.

Following the shooting, the gunman and his cohort fled in opposite directions in an SUV and a four-door sedan.

It was unclear late Wednesday afternoon what role Webb allegedly played in the deadly firearm assault. She and Medina were booked into county jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and were being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Times of San Diego

Man Shot, Another Cut on Face at Valencia Park Halloween Party

One man was shot and another man was cut on his face at a Halloween house party Sunday in the Valencia Park neighborhood, police said. At 2:41 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was at a party at a house in the 5600 block of Santa Margarita Street when an argument broke out among several guests, Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department said.
Times of San Diego

Detectives Seek Tips in Encinitas Child Harassment Case Near Ocean Knoll Elementary School

Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying the man who harassed a 10-year-old girl near an elementary school in Encinitas twice last week. The child reported the stranger, who appeared to be in his 40s, approached her in the area of Ocean Knoll Elementary School in the 900 block of Melba Road on Oct. 11 and the following day and made inappropriate statements, sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Michalke said.
ENCINITAS, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter, Hit-and-Run in Cyclist’s Oceanside Death

A woman who struck and killed a bicyclist in Oceanside, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death. Bailey Tennery, 24, is slated to be sentenced next month in connection with the death of 27-year-old Carlsbad resident Jackson Williams, who was struck July 15 while riding on Oceanside Boulevard near Interstate 5.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Coaster Train in Leucadia Neighborhood of Encinitas

A pedestrian died after being hit by a Coaster train in the Leucadia neighborhood of Encinitas, authorities reported Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies from the San Diego Sheriff‘s transit enforcement unit responded to a call that a person was hit by a northbound North County Transit District Coaster train near the 1500 block of North Coast Highway 101.
ENCINITAS, CA
