CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Dozens of Hoosiers say mold issues at Brownsburg Public Storage went unanswered for weeks

By Bianca Reyes
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWI9R_0cXiaJll00

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — More than 30 Hoosiers renting climate control units at a Public Storage facility in Brownsburg say their items are now covered in mold. Tenants say the mold has been growing for months, but management has been slow to respond and slow to notify others.

“It was just very disappointing,” said Krista England, a now Shelbyville resident who was storing her items in-between moves. “It was like we put our trust in them to keep our things safe and it was ruined and then we’re just met with victim blaming and it was just totally uncalled for.”

England said she rented a climate controlled storage unit to store her most important items like furniture, clothes, pictures and even her wedding gown. However, a short three weeks later she was notified by a neighbor who saw a Facebook post warning tenants to check their units for mold.

“[My neighbor] had seen a post on the Brownsburg Chatter page that someone had mold in their indoor unit and suggest that everyone go check their stuff,” said England. “So I made the trip up here and went inside, opened the door, and I mean you could just see mold everywhere. I mean literally just hanging off of everything in there.”

Hoosiers share frustration over incessant robocalls & scam text messages

England said when she took her concerns to the property manager she was told the mold was a result of how she packed her unit.

“Basically just everything was my fault, the way that we did it was my fault, she took zero ownership or showed no concern whatsoever for issues that we were experiencing. So at that point we were just like ‘we’re done,’ we moved everything out,” said England.

Jennifer Hoereth, a Brownsburg resident, said she had a similar interaction with the facility’s property manager when she discovered mold in her unit back in July.

“We contacted [the property manager] here at Public Storage and she was unaware that there was any situations with mold and said that it was something with our unit only,” said Hoereth.

After multiple tenants voiced their concerns on social media, a small handful decided to create a Facebook page called Victims of Brownsburg Public Storage . To date, the group has grown to more than 30 victims – each with their own story of how they discovered mold in their unit.

Authorities investigating allegations of animal neglect at Castleton pet hotel after pet owners locked out for hours

FOX59 obtained a copy of Public Storage’s rental agreement which states:

“Even if climate controlled, the temperature and humidity levels within Your Space may not be constant at all times. We do not guarantee temperature or humidity ranges anywhere in the Facility, including Your Space, and you assume all risk of Loss due to fluctuations in temperature and humidity from any cause.”

The agreement goes on to write climate controlled units are “not suitable for the storage of valuables” such as heirlooms, documents, records, or any objects with special or emotional value — despite listing them as reasons to opt for climate controlled units .

Joan Holmes, and her daughter Tammy Holmes, were another two victims of mold at Brownsburg’s Public Storage facility. Tammy said she had been renting her unit for over a year before finding the mold at the end of July.

“When [management] found out about it they didn’t let anybody know,” said Tammy. “[Management] didn’t seem like they were trying to fix anything.”

Both Tammy and Joan said they moved their items out of the facility at the end of September. However, despite notifying management of their widespread issues, they said they ran into other tenants in the process who were unaware of any such issue.

“There was another lady who was moving things in and she said ‘they didn’t mention anything to me about a mold problem,'” said Joan. “And that’s when we decided that we really need to put this out there.”

Why parents are choosing not to post their kids photos online

Joan and Tammy were one of the first to post on community Facebook groups notifying others to check their items. Joan said she has even contacted the Indiana State Department of Health and the Attorney General’s Office.

FOX59 attempted to reach the property manager at the Public Storage facility in Brownsburg but did not hear back.

“Nobody’s getting any call backs. Nobody’s getting a response. It’s very infuriating for us to be paying so much money for things to be taken care of and to just not be acknowledged or responded to? So more than anything – I just want some acknowledgement,” said England.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

60% of Indianapolis neighborhoods are ‘pharmacy deserts’

INDIANAPOLIS– For many Hoosiers, filling their prescriptions can be a roadblock to getting healthier. That’s because many Indiana cities don’t have a pharmacy in their neighborhood. FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé found many Indiana communities struggle with this issue, including Indianapolis. In this third, and final report of her series on health disparities, she explores the issue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Wipes, masks and other waste flushing taxpayer dollars down the drain

FRANKLIN, Ind – Franklin city officials are asking residents to think before they flush their toilets in an effort to slow a problem that has already cost thousand of dollars and will soon cost millions. “Please don’t flush anything that’s not biodegradable,” said Franklin Wastewater Superintendent Sally Brown. Since the summer of 2020, Brown says […]
FRANKLIN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Brownsburg, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
City
Castleton, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
FOX59

Purposeful Design gives men battling homelessness, addiction a second chance

INDIANAPOLIS — A not-for-profit in Indianapolis is giving men battling addiction and homelessness a second chance. Purposeful Design gives men facing homelessness or addiction job building products as they rebuild their lives. “It’s more than a job,” said Isaiah Clary, a craftsman. Clary has battled alcoholism most of his adult life. “I was living a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Noblesville businesses expanding, become next-door neighbors

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A combined $11 million investment is happening in Noblesville as two businesses split 7.55 acres of undeveloped land. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said WoodTurningz, Inc. and Texon Towel and Supply Company are splitting the lot at 15405 Endeavor Drive. Each business will own 3.77 acres of land and will build separate 52,500-square-feet […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Family of man murdered on UIndy campus asks for help finding killer

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man killed on the University of Indianapolis campus asks for help finding his killer. The deadly shooting took place exactly one week ago. After being shot in the abdomen last Tuesday night, the 26-year-old victim collapsed in the parking lot outside Cory Bretz Hall and died after being taken […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownsburg Public Storage#Brownsburg Chatter
FOX59

Indy convention business bounces back with FFA Conference

INDIANAPOLIS — 55,000 people, most of them teenagers wearing distinctive jackets with patches from across the nation, will descend on downtown Indianapolis this week as the Future Farmers of America holds its annual conference for the first time in two years. “Like so many other traditions, the sight of purple FFA jackets exploring our downtown, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Richmond police cruiser recovered after chase, crash in Ohio

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Richmond, Indiana man is now in custody and a stolen police cruiser recovered after a police chase and crash in Ohio. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Richmond officers noticed their police cruiser was missing from the Richmond Square Mall parking lot. About an hour later, the cruiser was seen driving northbound […]
OHIO STATE
FOX59

$8.5M project possible first step in reviving Lebanon’s downtown

LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon officials broke ground Monday on a new $8.5 million project that will produce a new mixed-use space with apartments and retail space in the city’s downtown. Once completed, the four-story Brakeman Building will feature 44 apartments and 5,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. This project has been in the […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

IMPD search for Saturn Vue that struck and killed bicyclist

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the hunt for a Saturn Vue that investigators determined struck a bicyclist on S. Harding Street and fled the scene, leaving the victim lying in the road. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred on Oct. 23 just after 11:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of S. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX59

One dead after crash on IN-267 in Plainfield, I-70 closed

UPDATE: According to an IMPD report, police responded to three semis and one passenger vehicle in an accident. A semi-driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the passenger car received minor injuries. Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists determined the driver of an […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

FOX59

4K+
Followers
974
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy